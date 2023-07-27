Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 launched in India at a price of ₹1,54,999 featuring dual displays – 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable + 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover, 6.1mm IPX8 slim design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, triple cameras 50 MP OIS main + 12 MP ultra-wide + 10 MP OIS telephoto 3x, 4,400 mAh battery with wireless charging, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is the company’s newest foldable smartphone announced yesterday at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event held in Seoul, South Korea alongside the Galaxy Z Flip5, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series, and the Galaxy Watch6 Series.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is a foldable smartphone with dual displays, a 7.6-inch foldable main screen, and a 6.2-inch cover screen. The primary display is a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex screen with a foldable design and comes with QXGA+ resolution (2176 x 1812 pixels), and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The cover display is a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O screen with HD+ resolution, a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, as well as, the same on the rear side.

The main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back, plus an enhanced Flex Hinge with an integrated hinge module featuring a dual rail structure, diffusing external impacts and removing any gaps. It weighs around 253 grams and offers a 13.4 mm thickness (folded) and a 6.1 mm slim design (unfolded).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 uses a Flex Hinge with Armor Aluminium Frame and offers IPX8 water resistance. It comes in four color variants – Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream colors and supports accessories like Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and a Standing Case with Strap.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 supports S-Pen Fold Edition which is now slimmer and has also been fine-tuned to deliver a superior writing experience making real-time annotating and ideation easy, as per Samsung. The Galaxy Z Fold5 has improved Multi Window and App Continuity that includes Taskbar drag and drop, and optimization of third-party apps.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold5 uses a recycled materials design with a wider variety including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels, and PET bottles, and also uses 100% recycled paper for packaging.

Moving to the cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold5 includes a triple camera setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.8 Dual Pixel AF primary camera with OIS support + 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with 123° FOV (Field-Of-View) + 10 MP f/2.4 telephoto with 3x zoom, up to 30x space zoom, and OIS support. The selfie camera includes a dual setup, one for the main display and one for the cover i.e. 10 MP f/2.2 for the 6.2-inch cover while 4 MP f/1.8 for the main 7.6-inch display.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy flagship chip paired with an Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is an octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.36 GHz (1 + 2 + 2 + 3 Kryo cores: 1x 3.36 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 3x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores) with an 8 MB L3 cache.

The foldable smartphone is available in three storage variants with the same amount of RAM i.e. 256 GB UFS 4.0 or 512 GB UFS 4.0, or 1 TB UFS 4.0, all three with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 also packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging (WPC & PMA), and Wireless PowerShare 4.5W reverse wireless charging. It runs on the OneUI 5.1.1 interface based on the Android 13 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: Dual Displays – 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display, QXGA+ resolution (2176 x 1812 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O cover display, HD+ resolution, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IPX8 water resistant, Flex Hinge, 13.4 mm thickness (folded), 6.1 mm slim (unfolded), 253 grams weight

Software: OneUI 5.1.1 Interface, Android 13

CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy octa-core SoC up to 3.36 GHz CPU clock speed (1 + 2 + 2 + 3 Kryo cores: 1x 3.36 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 3x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores)

GPU: Adreno 740 Graphics

Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB OR 1 TB UFS 4.0 internal storage

Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 OIS primary + 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle 123° FOV + 10 MP f/2.4 OIS telephoto 3x zoom), Dual Pixel AF, OIS support, 30x space zoom

Selfie Camera: Dual cameras (10 MP f/2.2 cover selfie + 4 MP f/1.8 main selfie)

Others: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless)

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual 5G standby, e-SIM support, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 4,400 mAh battery, 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging (WPC & PMA), Wireless PowerShare 4.5W reverse wireless charging

Colors: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream

Accessories: Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, Standing Case with Strap

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 starts at ₹1,54,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, ₹1,64,999 for its 12 GB RAM+ 512 GB storage variant, and ₹1,84,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 1 TB storage variant. The foldable smartphone is available for pre-booking starting today i.e. 27th July 2023 across all leading online and offline retail stores.

Offers include up to ₹23,000 (₹5,000 upgrade + ₹8,000 bank cashback + ₹10,000 instant discount on 512 GB variant) on pre-booking. Pre-booking during the Samsung Live event on 27th July 2023 to 29th July 2023 will be entitled to get an additional exclusive gift of a Standing Case with Strap worth ₹6,299 on the purchase of Galaxy Z Flip5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Price, Availability, & Offers