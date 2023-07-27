Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series launched in India at ₹72,999 features 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen in three sizes – 11-inch (Galaxy Tab S9), 12.4-inch (Galaxy Tab S9+), 14.6-inch (Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra) with up to 11,200 mAh, 5.5mm slim metallic IP68 design, S-Pen Creator Edition, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB Storage, and more. Yesterday, Samsung globally announced the Galaxy Tab S9 Series tablets at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event held in Seoul, South Korea alongside the Galaxy Z Flip5, the Galaxy Z Fold5, and the Galaxy Watch6 Series.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series highlights its Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with as slim as 5.5 mm metallic IP68 design, S-Pen Creator Edition support, and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy with up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, and 11,200 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series is the company’s newest flagship-grade Android tablet line-up which includes the Galaxy Tab S9 (11-inch), Galaxy Tab S9+ (12.4-inch), and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (14.6-inch) with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays that support 16:10 display aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with a 5.5 mm slim design, Galaxy Tab S9+ comes with a 5.7 mm slim design, while the Galaxy Tab S9 comes with a 5.9 mm slim design, all three with an aluminum unibody and IP68 dust and water-resistance. It comes in two color variants – Beige, and Graphite color variants. The Galaxy Tab S9 Series supports S-Pen, S-Pen Creator Edition, Smart Book Cover, and quad speakers tuned by AKG.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series equips a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy flagship chip paired with an Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is an octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.36 GHz (1 + 2 + 2 + 3 Kryo cores: 1x 3.36 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 3x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores) with 8 MB L3 cache.

Moving to the battery side, the Galaxy Tab S9 packs an 8,400 mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S9+ packs a 10,090 mAh battery, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs an 11,200 mAh battery. All three tablets run on OneUI 5.1.1 based on the Android 13 operating system.

The tablets come in various RAM and storage variants with Wi-Fi only and 5G connectivity. The Galaxy Tab S9 comes in an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant; the Galaxy Tab S9+ comes in a lone 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant; while the top-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes in two models – 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant. All the variants come in Wi-Fi only and 5G connectivity options.

About the cameras, the Galaxy Tab S9 has a single 13 MP rear camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide selfie on the front, the Galaxy Tab S9+ has a dual 13 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide rear camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide selfie on the front, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a dual 13 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide rear camera and a dual 12 MP + 12 ultra-wide selfie on the front.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, IP68 dust and water resistant, 5.9 mm slim, 498 grams weight (Wi-Fi), 500 grams weight (5G)

OneUI 5.1.1 Interface, Android 13 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC up to 3.36 GHz CPU clock speed (1 + 2 + 2 + 3 Kryo cores: 1x 3.36 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 3x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, IP68 dust and water resistant, 5.7 mm slim, 581 grams weight (Wi-Fi), 586 grams weight (5G)

OneUI 5.1.1 Interface, Android 13 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC up to 3.36 GHz CPU clock speed (1 + 2 + 2 + 3 Kryo cores: 1x 3.36 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 3x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, IP68 dust and water resistant, 5.5 mm slim, 732 grams weight (Wi-Fi), 737 grams weight (5G)

OneUI 5.1.1 Interface, Android 13 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC up to 3.36 GHz CPU clock speed (1 + 2 + 2 + 3 Kryo cores: 1x 3.36 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 3x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores)

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 starts at ₹72,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, ₹83,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, ₹85,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage 5G variant, and ₹96,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage 5G variant.

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ starts at ₹90,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage Wi-Fi only variant and ₹1,04,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage 5G variant. The price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is ₹1,08,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, ₹1,19,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, ₹1,22,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage 5G variant, and ₹1,33,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage 5G variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are available for pre-order starting today i.e. 27th July 2023 on Samsung.com/in and across all leading online and offline retail stores. Offers include up to ₹14,000 (₹5,000 upgrade bonus + ₹9,000 bank cashback) on pre-booking of Galaxy Tab S9, up to ₹18,000 (₹7,000 upgrade bonus + ₹11,000 bank cashback) on pre-booking of Galaxy Tab S9+, and up to ₹20,000 (₹8,000 upgrade + ₹12,000 bank cashback) on pre-booking of Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in addition to no-cost EMI up to 18 months on all variants.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Price, Availability, & Offers

