Excitel, a Home internet startup, has introduced its new affordable broadband plan named ‘Cable-Cutter Plan’ that offers 400 Mbps speed. Excitel launches Cable-Cutter Plan at ₹592 with high-speed 400 Mbps, access to 12 OTT platforms, and 550+ Live TV channels.

Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO, Excitel, shared his thoughts on the Cable Cutter Plan, saying, “We are thrilled to launch our Cable Cutter Plan, a true game-changer in the home broadband and Cable TV arena. The ever-increasing popularity of OTT platforms and the soaring costs of traditional cable TV services have driven us to create a comprehensive solution for our customers. Our cable Cutter Plan offers a seamless blend of Live TV, OTT content, and lightning-fast internet speeds, all bundled together at an affordable price point, the perfect fusion of convenience, variety, and affordability, catering to the ever-evolving entertainment needs of consumers. This, we believe, will empower users to regain control of their entertainment choices and enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience.”

The new Cable-Cutter Plan with 400 Mbps speed is available at an incredibly affordable price of ₹592 for 12 months. According to Excitel, the ₹592 plan enables users to streamline their television expenses without compromising on their favorite shows and movies.

The ₹592 Cable-Cutter Plan plan aims to replace the traditional DTH providers and offers access to 550+ Live TV channels and OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5 among others. Here are the broadband plans the company offers with as low as ₹424 for 200 Mbps speed in ‘The Kickstarter’ plan and ₹592 for 400 Mbps speed in ‘The Cable Cutter’ plan for 12 months; read TnCs here.

Excitel is an emerging broadband network with over 900,000 customers in 35+ cities and was started in September 2015. Excitel says that it was also the first internet service provider in the country to introduce the concept of truly unlimited data plans allowing consumers to access unlimited data at the promised speed without any caveats or conditions. Ookla recognizes Excitel as the fastest and best-rated broadband network in India. The company was also among the Top 10 ISPs in India in 2020 according to TRAI.

