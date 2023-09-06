motorola India has launched the moto g54 5G in India and it’s the latest mid-range smartphone from the brand under the G-Series. The company has already launched its upper-end sibling – the moto g84 5G a few days back and also introduced its affordable moto g14 smartphone at ₹9,999 last month. According to the company, the moto G54 5G is the segment’s first 5G smartphone with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and a 50 MP OIS primary camera. Other highlights and features include 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery, Dolby stereo speakers, 33W TurboPower fast charging, and more. The price starts at ₹15,999 for its base variant i.e. 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The moto g54 5G uses a 3D Premium PMMA acrylic glass back with an IP52 dust and spash-resistant design. It’s 8.89 mm in thickness and weighs about 192 grams. The moto g54 comes in three color variants – Mint Green, Midnight Blue, and Pearl Blue colors. The moto g54 5G sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 20:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 color space, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

For the cameras, it equips a dual setup with a 50 MP f/1.88 main camera with optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 8 MP f/2.2 118° ultra-wide angle + macro vision + depth camera, and a 16 MP f/2.45 as the selfie camera. The moto g54 5G runs on Android 13 with near-stock interface, Moto Gestures, ThinkShield for Mobile, Moto Secure, and more. The company claims to offer an assured upgrade to Android 14 along with 3 years of security upgrades.

Moving to the internals, the moto g54 5G packs the new 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1 TB (SIM2 slot). Furthermore, it comes with a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging.

Features and connectivity of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby support and Moto Spatial Sound, USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, 5G connectivity with 14 bands, support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS (GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, LTEPP, SUPL)

Commenting on the launch, Prashant Mani, Executive Director – Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “the moto g54 5G is a true embodiment of our commitment towards providing Indian consumers with the most advanced 5G devices at the most disruptive price points, staying true to our vision of democratizing technology. The moto g54 5G is a product that has been designed specifically for the Indian market and is loaded with the segment’s best performance, 5G connectivity, camera, and entertainment experience plus the most advanced software features with a super stylish form factor. With this launch, we go beyond everything that exists in the Indian market today, and empower individuals to explore, connect, and thrive like never before”.

moto g54 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP52 dust and spash resistant, 3D PMMA acrylic glass design, 8.89 mm thickness, 192 grams in weight

The price for the moto g54 5G is ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and ₹18,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 13th September 2023 at 12 PM on motorola.in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores. The launch offers include ₹1,500 instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards or ₹1,500 off on exchange. In addition, ₹5,000 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio (₹2,000 Cashback on 399 prepaid plan + ₹3,000 as partner coupons)

