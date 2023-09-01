motorola India has launched the moto g84 5G which is the newest mid-range smartphone from the brand and is the latest G series smartphone in the country. The primary highlights of the moto g84 5G are its Vegan leather finish (or PMMA), 7.6 mm IP54 water-repellent design, 120 Hz 10-bit pOLED display, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 50 MP OIS primary camera, Dolby stereo speakers, 33W fast charging, and more. Last month, the company introduced its affordable moto g14 smartphone at ₹9,999.

The moto g84 5G has an ultra-premium Vegan leather design on the back as well as a 3D PMMA acrylic glass design with an IP54 water-repellent design. It’s 7.6 mm thin and weighs about 166.8 (Vegan Leather variant) or 168.3 grams (PMMA variant). It comes in three color variants – Midnight Blue (3D PMMA), Marshmallow Blue (Vegan Leather), and Viva Magenta (Vegan Leather) which is the Pantone Color of the year 2023.

The moto g84 5G sports a 6.55-inch 10-bit pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 20:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 color space, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. For the cameras, it equips a dual setup with a 50 MP f/1.88 main camera with optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 8 MP f/2.2 118° ultra-wide angle + macro vision + depth camera, and the front has a 16 MP f/2.45 selfie camera.

Moving to the internals, the moto g84 5G is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz with Adreno 619 GPU (900 MHz), 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1 TB. Moreover, it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The moto g84 5G runs on Android 13 with stock interface and moto additions. The company claims to offer an assured upgrade to Android 14 along with 3 years of security upgrades.

Features and connectivity of the smartphone include an on-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 5G connectivity with VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS (GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, LTEPP, SUPL)

The price for the moto g84 5G is ₹19,999 for its lone 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and will be available from 8th September 2023 on Flipkart and motorola.in. The offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards and 1,000 off on exchange.

Price: ₹19,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹19,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: From 8th September 2023 on motorola.in, and Flipkart

From 8th September 2023 on motorola.in, and Flipkart Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards, ₹1,000 off on exchange

Get moto g84 5G on motorola.in

Get moto g84 5G on Flipkart