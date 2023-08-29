Jio Haptik launches Chatbot for WhatsApp to help users request Jio 5G connections. The WhatsApp chatbot will allow users to request 5G connections based on their device compatibility and geographical proximity. At the 46th annual general meeting (AGM), Jio shared that the Jio 5G is now active in over 96% of the census towns across India, and more places will be covered before the year ends.

Commenting on the announcement, Haptik Co-founder & CEO Aakrit Vaish, said, “Haptik’s WhatsApp chatbot plays a crucial role in enabling customers to leverage the robust features of 5G, including 5G voice, minimal latency, edge computing, and network slicing.

Our solution is designed to serve the needs of 500 million customers transitioning to Jio True 5G. We provide comprehensive support at every stage, from eligibility verification and lead generation to SIM delivery, device shopping, and post-sales assistance”.

Haptik has built a special WhatsApp Assistant for Jio that helps both Jio and non-Jio users check if their area is 5G ready. Users can also request for 5G connections based on their device and location. The assistant supports English, Hindi, and Marathi language.

The chatbot offers personalization in the form of dynamic menu options with respect to user type (postpaid and prepaid), device, location, and outage management via pin code, among others. Jio will leverage Haptik’s Proactive Messaging to reach and engage new and existing users about the launch of 5G services to drive the adoption of the latest network technology.

Recently, Haptik launched Click-to-Haptik which helps Jio run advertisements on Facebook and Instagram to raise awareness about 5G and initiate new conversations with users on WhatsApp to purchase 5G connections.

Yesterday, Reliance Jio announced Jio AirFiber alongside the Jio Smart Home and Jio Cloud PC at the RIL’s 46th AGM. In addition to that, Jio aims towards AI solutions in India and plans to build AI-specific models and solutions across domains. Jio’s AI solutions for India will prove to be beneficial for Indian citizens, businesses, and the government.