Reliance Jio has announced Jio AirFiber alongside the Jio Smart Home and Jio Cloud PC. The announcement was made at the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Jio Platforms chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio AirFiber will be launching on 19th September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Jio AirFiber will be Jio’s wireless fiber service, an ultra-high speed fiber-like solution over the air without wires, using Jio 5G. Jio Fiber service is already available to 10+ million customers, with thousands getting connected monthly. With the launch of Jio AirFiber, Jio is looking forward to expand the addressable market to 200+ million homes and other premises.

Alongside the Jio AirFiber, Jio has also introduced Jio Smart Home services that will use Jio AirFiber as well as JioFiber and also bring a new Jio router and setup box. The Jio set-top box will offer TV channels, streaming content, large-screen games, digital apps, and more.

The Jio Smart Home app lets users control the set-top box with a smartphone and even use it like a gamepad. The app also comes with a Jio Photos feature that allows users to access photos from the cloud. The Jio Home smart automation feature offers security services including home security cameras with alerts, live feed, and more.

Jio has also introduced Jio Cloud PC in partnership with Google and HP. The Jio Cloud PC is a virtual PC setup that does not require upfront investments or upgrades, making it an affordable solution to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs in several aspects such as entertainment, health, education, finance, and more.

Jio AirFiber is planned to launch on 19th September and more details about Jio Smart Home services and Jio Cloud PC will be available.