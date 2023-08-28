vivo has today launched its latest vivo V-Series smartphone in India – vivo V29e which is the newest entrant in the mid-range category and priced in the sub-₹25K budget. The major highlights and features of the smartphone are its slim and curved design with color-changing glass back (Artistic Red variant), 50 MP autofocus selfie camera, 64 MP OIS camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC, 44W fast charging, and more.

vivo V29e is a midrange smartphone with a 7.57 mm slim and curved screen design with a glass back and weighs about 180.5 grams. There are a total of two color variants – Artistic Blue and Artistic Red which offers a color-changing glass back. On the front side, the vivo V29e has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 10-bit depth (1B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

On the camera’s front, the vivo V29e equips a dual camera setup with 64 MP f/1.79 OIS as the primary camera and 8 MP f/2.2 as the ultra-wide-angle camera. The front side has a 50 MP autofocus selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. The camera modes include – Portrait, Photo, Video, Micro Movie, Night, Live Photo, Double exposure, High Resolution, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Pro, Documents, Dual View, Supermoon, Style, Filter, and Light effect.

The vivo V29e is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz with Adreno 619 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and comes in wither 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card while the RAM can be extended virtually up to 8 GB. The vivo V29e packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 44W Flash Charge fast charging. It runs on the Android 13 operating system with vivo’s FunTouch OS 13 interface on top.

vivo V29e Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, glass back, 7.57 mm slim, 180.5 grams weight

6.78-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, glass back, 7.57 mm slim, 180.5 grams weight Operating System: FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics

Adreno 619 Graphics Memory: 8 GB RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature

8 GB RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (64 MP f/1.79 OIS primary + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide), 1080p@60fps video recording, LED flash

Triple cameras (64 MP f/1.79 OIS primary + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide), 1080p@60fps video recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 50 MP f/2.45, autofocus, 1080p@30fps video recording

50 MP f/2.45, autofocus, 1080p@30fps video recording Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 44W FlashCharge fast charging

5,000 mAh battery, 44W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: Artistic Red, Artistic Blue

The price for the vivo V29e starts at ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹28,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today i.e. 28th August 2023 and will be available from 7th September 2023 on vivo.com/in, Flipkart, and other offline stores. Launch offers include a flat ₹2,500 instant discount with HDFC and SBI bank cards and ₹2,000 additional exchange bonus.

vivo V29e Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹28,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage)

₹26,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹28,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage) Availability: 28th August 2023 (pre-order) i.e. today, 7th September 2023 (sale) on vivo.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores

28th August 2023 (pre-order) i.e. today, 7th September 2023 (sale) on vivo.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores Offers: Flat ₹2,500 instant discount with HDFC and SBI bank cards, ₹2,000 additional exchange bonus

Get vivo V29e on vivo.com/in