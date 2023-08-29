Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani at its 46th Annual General Meeting on Monday announced that the company is planning to enter the AI industry and build AI-specific models and solutions across domains. Mukesh Ambani highlighted that Jio’s AI solutions for India will prove to be beneficial for Indian citizens, businesses, and the government.

“India has scale. India has data. India has talent. But we also need AI-ready digital infrastructure that can handle AI’s immense computational demands. We stand committed to create up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity”, said Ambani. “Seven years ago, Jio promised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered. Today Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere. And we shall deliver”, Ambani added.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is rapidly growing and is beneficial in nearly every sector. To keep up with the latest innovations, Mukesh Ambani speaks on the AI revolution and says Jio will lead India-specific AI solutions. To develop tailored AI products and solutions for India, Jio Platforms will augment the talent pool and capabilities for innovations in this rapidly developing field.

Reliance Jio has already announced Jio AirFiber alongside the Jio Smart Home and Jio Cloud PC. The Jio AirFiber is launching on Ganesh Chaturthi on 19th September. Jio AirFiber will be Jio’s wireless fiber-like service, an ultra-high speed solution over the air without wires by using Jio’s 5G. The Jio Smart Home services will use Jio AirFiber and JioFiber and will also bring a Jio router and setup box to offer TV channels, streaming content, large-screen games, digital apps, and more.