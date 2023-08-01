motorola India has launched its latest G series smartphone in India, the moto G14 is a budget smartphone featuring a premium Acrylic Glass design with an IP52 rating, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, Dolby stereo speakers, 50 MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging, and more. The price for the moto G14 starts at ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The moto G14 comes with premium Acrylic Glass on the back with an IP52 water-repellent design and comes in four color variants – Sky Blue, Steel Grey, Pale Lilac (available soon), and Butter Cream Vegan Leather (available soon). It’s 177 grams light in weight and 7.99 mm slim and comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. The moto G14 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio, and is protected by Panda Glass.

Moving to its hardware and specs, the moto G14 is powered by a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T616 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core) GPU. Furthermore, it packs 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage with microSD card support. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

The moto g14 runs on Android 13 with the company claims to offer an assured upgrade to Android 14 along with 3 years of security upgrades. About the cameras, the moto g14 equips a dual setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera using the 4-in-1 Quad Pixel Technology and a 2 MP macro camera while the front has an 8 MP selfie camera. Features and connectivity of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G connectivity with VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

moto g14 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 7.99 mm thin, 177 grams weight, Panda Glass protection

6.5-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 7.99 mm thin, 177 grams weight, Panda Glass protection Software: Android 13 operating system

Android 13 operating system CPU: 12nm Unisoc Tiger T616 octa-core SoC up to 2.0 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A75 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

12nm Unisoc Tiger T616 octa-core SoC up to 2.0 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A75 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core) Graphics Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM

4 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (Hybrid, SIM2)

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (Hybrid, SIM2) Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP macro), PDAF, Quad Pixel technology, LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP macro), PDAF, Quad Pixel technology, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 20W fast charging

5,000 mAh battery, 20W fast charging Colors: Sky Blue, Steel Grey, Pale Lilac (available soon), Butter Cream Vegan Leather (available soon)

The price for the moto g14 starts at ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and will be available from 8th August 2023 on Flipkart and motorola.in. The offers include a 10% discount (up to ₹750 off) with ICICI credit cards and screen damage protection worth ₹3,200 for free on pre-order.

moto g14 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: From 8th August 2023 on motorola.in, and Flipkart

From 8th August 2023 on motorola.in, and Flipkart Offers: 10% discount (up to ₹750 off) with ICICI credit cards, screen damage protection worth ₹3,200 for free on pre-order

Get moto g14 on motorola.in