Xiaomi India has today launched its latest 4K smart TVs under its X Series. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series includes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch 4K TVs featuring Dolby Vision, metallic bezel-less design, 30W speakers, Dolby and DTS Audio, and runs on the Google TV platform. The announcement was made alongside the Redmi 12 Series smartphones, Redmi Watch 3 Active, and Redmi SonicBass Wireless 2 neckband earphones.

All four smart TVs i.e. X43, X50, X55, and X65, support 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) and 60 Hz refresh rate with 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DCI-P3 94% (typ) Color Gamut, Reality Flow, and Vivid Picture Engine features. The Reality Flow offers a blur-free rendering of high-speed action for sportscasts, and games with the dedicated MEMC chip. The TV also offers 5ms input lag [email protected] and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

The smart TV offers 30W audio output (2x speakers) with support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Atmos passthrough eARC. On the software side, the smart TVs offer Google TV with Hey Google, Chromecast, and Google Play Store along with Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface on top.

Specs include an ARM Cortex-A55 quad-core processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP1 Graphics, 2 GB RAM, and 8 GB internal storage. The connectivity includes a Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz/5 GHz (2 x 2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI 2.1 (1x eARC), 2x USB (Type-A), 1x Ethernet, 1x AV, Optical port, 3.5 mm audio port, and Antenna.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series Specifications & Features

Display: 43/50/55/65 inches, 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DCI-P3 94% (typ) Color Gamut, Reality Flow, Vivid Picture Engine

Software: PatchWall, Google TV

Software Features: IMDb Integration, Universal Search, 300+ Live Channels, Ok Google, Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store, Kids Mode with Parental lock, Smart Recommendations, User Centre, multilingual support, Universal Search, Hey Google, Mi Home – Control Smart Home Devices

Audio: 30 W speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual: X, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), eARC (Dolby Atmos Pass-through)

30 CPU: ARM Cortex-A55 quad-core processor

ARM GPU: Mali G52 MP1

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Storage: 8 GB internal

Connectivity & Ports: Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz/5 GHz (2 x 2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI 2.1 (1x eARC), 2x USB (Type-A), 1x Ethernet, 1x AV, Optical port, 3.5 mm audio port, Antenna

Antenna Remote: Bluetooth powered, Quick Wake, Quick Mute, Quick Settings menu

Cameras: N/A

Power Supply: 43W – 100W | 50W – 130W | 55W – 160W

The price for the Xiaomi Smart TV X with 43 inches is ₹28,999, 50 inches is ₹34,999, 55 inches is ₹39,999 and 65 inches ₹61,999. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series will be available from 4th August 2023 at 12 PM on mi.com/in, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. Offers include up to ₹3,000 instant discount with ICICI bank cards.

