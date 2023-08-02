Yesterday, Redmi Watch 3 Active launched in India at ₹2,999 featuring 5ATM waterproof design, Bluetooth calling, heart-rate monitoring, 12 days battery life, and more. The announcement was made alongside the Redmi 12 Series smartphones, Redmi SonicBass Wireless 2 neckband earphones, and Xiaomi Smart TV X Series 4K TVs.

Redmi Watch 3 Active is the latest smartwatch from the company with a metallic finish and a 5 ATM waterproof design. It’s 10.94 mm in thickness and 41.67 grams in weight and comes in Platinum Grey, and Charcoal Black color variants. It sports a 1.83-inch (4.6 cm) LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels and 450 nits brightness.

The smartwatch features 24/7 Heart-rate monitoring, and a SpO2 Blood Oxygen meter and offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It packs a 289 mAh battery with up to 12 days of battery life (typical use) and supports a magnetic USB connector for charging.

Moreover, it features 100+ sports modes, 200+ customizable watch faces, a built-in microphone and speaker for calling (Bluetooth 5.3), Advance Health Monitoring, activity tracking, sleep, and stress monitoring, Women’s health monitoring, Theatre Mode, Find My Phone, Shutter Camera, Torch, Timer, Stopwatch, Water Clearing Mode for speaker protection, and more.

Redmi Watch 3 Active Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 1.83-inch (4.6 cm) LCD display, 240 x 280 pixels resolution, 450 nits brightness, 5 ATM waterproof, 10.94 mm thickness, 41.67 grams weight

Sensors: Heart-rate sensor, SpO2 Blood Oxygen sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor

Bluetooth 5.3 Cellular: N/A

N/A Battery & Charging: 289 mAh battery, up to 12 days runtime (typical use), magnetic USB connector

OS Compatibility: Android 6.0+ or iOS 12

Colors: Platinum Grey, Charcoal Black

The price for the Redmi Watch 3 Active is ₹2,999 (introductory price) and will be available from 3rd August 2023 at 12 PM on mi.com/in and Xiaomi retail stores. Offers include an optional Olive Green strap accessory worth ₹499 at ₹99.

Redmi Watch 3 Active Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹2,999 (Introductory price)

₹2,999 (Introductory price) Availability: From 3rd August 2023 at 12 PM on mi.com/in and Xiaomi retail stores

From 3rd August 2023 at 12 PM on mi.com/in and Xiaomi retail stores Offers: Optional Olive Green strap worth ₹499 is available at ₹99

Get Redmi Watch 3 Active on mi.com/in