Yesterday, Redmi India launched the Redmi SonicBass Wireless 2 in India at ₹1,199 featuring an IPX5 neckband-style design, 9.2mm Superbass drivers, dual-mic ENC, Bluetooth 5.2, Voice Assistant Support (Ok Google, Alexa) and more. The announcement was made alongside the Redmi 12 Series smartphones, Redmi Watch 3 Active, and Xiaomi Smart TV X Series 4K TVs.

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless 2 is a neckband-style in-ear type magnetic earbuds with IPX5 waterproof design (splash & sweatproof) and is the successor to the Redmi SonicBass Wireless. It features 9.2 mm Superbass drivers with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and comes in Blue and Black color options.

Features include dual-mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), Multipoint Connection, support for Voice Assistance like Ok Google and Alexa, support for SBC audio codec, and comes with volume + music + call controls. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life via the USB Type-C charging port.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless 2 Specifications & Features

Design: Neckband-style in-ear type magnetic earbuds, IPX5 waterproof design (splash & sweatproof)

9.2 mm Superbass drivers

Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C

Features: Dual-mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), Multipoint Connection, Voice Assistance Support (Ok Google, Alexa), SBC audio codec support, volume + music + call controls

Battery Life: 16 hours

Colors: Black, Blue

The price for the Redmi SonicBass Wireless 2 is ₹1,199 and is available from today i.e. 2nd August 2023 on mi.com/in and Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless 2 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹1,199

From today i.e. 2nd August 2023 on mi.com/in and Xiaomi retail stores

Offers: N/A

