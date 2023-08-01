Redmi India launched its new smartphones today in India, the Redmi 12 and Redmi 12 5G alongside the Redmi Watch 3 Active, and Redmi SonicBass Wireless 2 neckband earphones. The Redmi 12 is an entry-level Android smartphone priced at ₹9,999 and features a 90 Hz display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, an IP53 water-resistant design, 50 MP primary camera, and more.

The Redmi 12 features a crystal glass finish design and comes in Jade Black, Pastel Blue, and Moonstone Silver color variants. It’s 8.17 mm thick, weighs about 198.5 grams, and offers IP53 water-resistant design. The Redmi 12 sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and 550 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Redmi 12 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz and is paired with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (2-core) GPU with either 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage with support for microSD card (SIM2) up to 1 TB and up to +6 GB virtual RAM. The 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 integrates eight cores (octa-core) with two performance ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked up to 2.0 GHz and six efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 1.8 GHz.

The Redmi 12 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging (the box includes a 22.5W charger. The Redmi 12 runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 interface on top with 2 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security upgrades.

About the cameras, the Redmi 12 equips a triple camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera on the rear side along with two secondary cameras – 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and 2 MP depth. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

Features and connectivity of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, IR Blaster, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO.

Display & Design: 6.79-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 550 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

The price for the Redmi 12 (4G) starts at ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and ₹11,499 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 4th August 2023 at 12 PM on mi.com/in, Flipkart, and Xiaomi offline retail stores. Offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI bank cards (4 GB only) and ₹1,000 exchange bonus for Xiaomi users (4 GB and 6 GB).

Get Redmi 12 on mi.com/in