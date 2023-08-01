Redmi India has launched its latest smartphones in India – Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 alongside the Redmi Watch 3 Active, and Redmi SonicBass Wireless 2 neckband earphones. The Redmi 12 5G starts at a price of ₹11,999 and features a 90 Hz display, 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, for the first time in India, with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, an IP53 water-resistant design, 50 MP primary camera, and more.

The Redmi 12 5G is a midrange smartphone with a crystal glass finish design and comes in Moonstone Sliver, Pastel Blue, and Jade Black color variants. It’s 8.17 mm thick, weighs about 199 grams, and offers IP53 water-resistant design. The Redmi 12 5G sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and 550 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Redmi 12 5G is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz and is paired with an Adreno 613 GPU with up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1 TB via a microSD card (SIM2).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 4nm and integrates eight cores (octa-core). The CPU includes two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.2 GHz and six efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2 GHz.

The Redmi 12 5G comes in a total of three RAM and storage variants – the base variant with 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, the second with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and the top-most variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The Redmi 12 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging (the box includes a 22.5W charger. The Redmi 12 5G runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 interface on top with 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades.

About the cameras, the Redmi 12 5G equips a dual camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera on the rear side along with a 2 MP depth camera as the secondary. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

Features and connectivity of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, IR Blaster, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO.

Redmi 12 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.79-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 550 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6.79-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 550 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection Software: MIUI 14 interface, Android 13 operating system

MIUI 14 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz speed

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz speed GPU: Adreno 613 Graphics

Adreno 613 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB virtual RAM

4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB virtual RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (Hybrid, SIM2)

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (Hybrid, SIM2) Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP depth), LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, IR Blaster

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, IR Blaster Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging (22.5W in the box)

5,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging (22.5W in the box) Colors: Jade Black, Pastel Blue, Moonstone Silver

The price for the Redmi 12 5G starts at ₹11,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹13,499 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹15,499 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 4th August 2023 at 12 PM on mi.com/in, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi offline retail stores. Offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI bank cards (4 GB and 6 GB only) and ₹1,000 exchange bonus for Xiaomi users (8 GB).

Redmi 12 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹11,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹13,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹15,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹11,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹13,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹15,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: From 4th August 2023 at 12 PM on mi.com/in, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi offline retail stores

From 4th August 2023 at 12 PM on mi.com/in, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi offline retail stores Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI bank cards (4 GB and 6 GB only), ₹1,000 exchange bonus for Xiaomi users (8 GB)

