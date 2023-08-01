OPPO India has launched its latest A-Series smartphone in India, the OPPO A78 which is the newest 4G smartphone from the company in the midrange segment at a price of ₹17,499. The primary highlights of the smartphone include a 90 Hz Full HD+ AMOLED screen, a 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging, 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50 MP main camera, and more.

The OPPO A78 is a midrange smartphone with a Diamond Matrix Design with dreamy, rippling, and shimmering diamond textures on the back. It comes in Aqua Green and Mist Black color variants and is 7.93 mm (Mist Black) or 7.99 mm (Aqua Green) in thickness and weighs about 180 grams.

The OPPO A78 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the battery and charging side, the OPPO A78 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging that charges the phone fully 100% in 45 minutes and 30 seconds as per the company. It also provides 4.6 hours of calling in just minutes of charging.

Moving to its cameras, the OPPO A78 equips a dual camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera on the rear side along with a 2 MP f/2.4 camera as the secondary camera. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

The OPPO A78 is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz and is paired with an Adreno 610 GPU with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage with support for microSD card. The phone offers a RAM Expansion tech feature with up to +8 GB extra RAM making a total of 16 GB RAM.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm and integrates eight cores (octa-core). The CPU includes four performance Kryo 265 Gold cores clocked up to 2.4 GHz and four efficient Kryo 265 cores clocked up to 1.9 GHz.

The OPPO A78 runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 interface on top. Features and connectivity of the smartphone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM + 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS.

OPPO A78 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Software: ColorOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (Kryo 265 Gold & Silver cores)

GPU: Adreno 610 Graphics

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB RAM expansion

Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support

Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP f/2.4), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers

Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging

Colors: Aqua Green, Mist Black

The price for the OPPO A78 starts at ₹17,499 for its lone 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and is available at mainline retail outlets across the country. Offers include a flat ₹1,500 instant discount on Flipkart via leading bank cards OR cashback up to 10% (₹1,500) on mainline retail outlets, no-cost EMI for up to 3 months or attractive EMI schemes from leading financers, ₹500 exchange + loyalty bonus on online and offline stores.

OPPO A78 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹17,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹17,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: From 1st August 2023 on OPPO.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline retail outlets

From 1st August 2023 on OPPO.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline retail outlets Offers: Flat ₹1,500 instant discount on Flipkart via leading bank cards OR cashback up to 10% (₹1,500) on mainline retail outlets, no-cost EMI for up to 3 months or attractive EMI schemes from leading financers, ₹500 exchange + loyalty bonus

