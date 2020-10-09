Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review

Xiaomi is back again with a new product in the market and this time they have launched a new pair of wireless neckband earphones for budget users. The new Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones are priced at ₹1299 and as of now, users can get it for a special introductory price of ₹999 which is impressive. Talking about the specs, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones feature 9.2mm dynamic drivers and come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

These earphones are IPX4 rated which makes them splash and sweatproof. In addition to this, they are powered by a 120mAh battery and Xiaomi says that you can get playback time up to 12 hours. Are the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones worth your money? Let’s find out.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Key Features

Driver: 9.2mm drivers

9.2mm drivers Bluetooth Operation Frequency: 2402-2480 MHz

2402-2480 MHz Approx Weight: 21.2g

21.2g Battery: 120 mAh

120 mAh Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Color: Black and Blue

Black and Blue Package Contents: 1U Bluetooth Earphones, 1U User Manual, Ear Tips 6U

Design & Build

Talking about the design, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones have the standard neckband earphone design that we’ve seen in a lot of earphones available in the market. These earphones come with a high-quality plastic neckband and weigh just 21 grams. You get the microphone on the right along with the Redmi branding on the top. The Volume Control keys, Power button, and the MicroUSB charging port is placed on the left. The buttons are very tactile and give a nice feel when you press them. Long Pressing the Volume Keys can also help you to change the songs you are playing. We got the black variant to play around with but Xiaomi also sells these earphones in Blue.

The earbuds are magnetic and you can stick them together when you aren’t using them. However, these earphones are missing out on the auto-shutdown feature which turns off the earphones when you aren’t using them and helps you to save the battery life. Apart from this, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones also come with additional ear tips in the box and users can change them according to their size preference.

The overall fit of these earphones is nice. They sit comfortably in your ears and as these are lightweight you won’t face any issues even after using them for a long period of time. As the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones are IPX 4 rated they are sweat and splash-proof which means that you can easily use them when you are working out.

Features & Connectivity

Pairing the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones is easy and super fast. You just have to enable the pairing mode on the earphones and search for them in the device you want to connect them with. These earphones come with support for dual pairing which means that you can connect them with two devices at once. This is an impressive feature and it can come in handy when you are enjoying a movie or a video on your laptop and get a call on your smartphone. If your earphones are connected to both the devices they will automatically switch to your phone and you’ll be able to use them when you are on a call.

We tested the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones with the Redmi Note 7S, iPhone SE 2020 along with a Lenovo Laptop, and the connectivity was amazing. There is no audio delay when these earphones are connected with a phone. However, when you connect these with a laptop you’ll notice a 1-second audio delay when you pause a movie and play it again. The phone calls were also great and the person on the other side had no problems with the audio quality. Overall, in terms of connectivity, these are one of the best Wireless Earphones available out there.

Audio Quality & Battery Life

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones come with 9.2mm drivers which is impressive considering the price it comes at. Talking about the Audio Quality the sound output is just decent. If you are expecting some bass-heavy earphones then you’ll be surely disappointed with this one. These earphones are great for watching movies and taking calls however when it comes to music they aren’t that great.

The loudness is average and so is the bass. You don’t really feel anything when the beat drops. I played many songs like MMM by Seedhe Maut, Sicko Mode by Travis and Drake, Heartless by The Weeknd and I was disappointed with the audio output. The vocals are very clear however I would have loved if these were a little loud and had more bass.

Talking about the Battery Life, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones are powered by a 120 mAh battery and easily lasts up to 11 to 12 hours with continuous media playback. In addition to this, you can get up to 200 hours of Standby Time with the Redmi SonicBass earphones. It doesn’t have support for fast charging and you get a MicroUSB port which helps you to charge the earphones. However, Xiaomi has done some cost-cutting here and they don’t give you a MicroUSB cable inside the box.

This may be an issue for some users as most users have an extra USB Type-C cable but there are only a few people who have an extra Micro USB cable these days. It takes about 2 hours to charge the earphones fully and once done you can easily use them for up to 12 hours. Overall, the battery life on these earphones is amazing and they can get you through the day without any issues.

Verdict

If you are someone who is looking for loud and Bass Heavy wireless earphones then the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones won’t impress you that much. However, if you don’t care much about the loudness and bass and you want some wireless earphones that can get you through the day without any issues then these might be the perfect pair of earphones for you. Thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0, the connectivity on this one is just amazing. There are no audio delays and In addition to this, these earphones offer great call quality. The battery life is impressive however we would have loved if Xiaomi bundled a MicroUSB cable with this one.

Strength

No connectivity issues

Lightweight – Weighs only 21 grams

Dual Pairing Multi-Point connection support

Dual Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation

Weakness