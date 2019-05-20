Xiaomi India extends the Redmi Note 7 series, announces the Redmi Note 7S featuring a 48 MP rear camera. The Redmi Note 7S is the same Redmi Note 7 with different cameras, it sports a 48 MP camera onboard.

The Redmi Note 7S is another Xiaomi smartphone that comes with a 48 MP camera and a 5 MP secondary camera for depth measuring. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is the first smartphone with 48 MP camera and now the Redmi Note 7S. On the front side, the phone has a 13 MP camera sitting inside the waterdrop-shaped Dot notch.

Speaking of the display, the Redmi Note 7S offers 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) notched display and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 packs the same Snapdragon 660 SoC found on the Redmi Note 7 alongwith up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The base variant starts with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

The Redmi Note 7S runs MIUI 10 based on the Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery with Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0 fast charging support.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “Xiaomi India has achieved major success in the Indian smartphone industry, and one of the key contributing factors is our Redmi Note series which is known to offer the best of innovative features with great quality at truly honest pricing. Our newly launched Redmi Note 7S continues this strong legacy with a powerful 48MP camera, offering our Mi Fans the opportunity to capture and enjoy excellent images in addition to its array of amazing features.”

The price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S starts at Rs 10,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and Rs 12,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It will be available starting from 23rd May at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart stores. For offline availability, the Redmi Note 7S will be available on 24th May.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Specifications

6.3-inch IPS LCD Dot Notch display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio Software: MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price & Availability