Google Pixel 4a to go on sale in India from 16th October for a special price of ₹29,999

Google recently announced its Pixel 4a smartphone in the Indian market but the launch details were not revealed. Now, the company has revealed everything related to the phone’s availability in the Indian market.

The smartphone will go on sale in India from 16th October via Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. Although the phone is priced at ₹31,999, it will be available for a special price of ₹29,999 during the festive sale period.

The Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch OLED display and thankfully, the company has opted for a punch-hole cutout instead of a wide-notch on top of the display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and packs 6 GB of RAM along with 128 GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera configuration, it features a 12 MP AI-powered camera sensor which the company has been using on its flagship devices. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Other features on the device include Recorder, which connects with Google Docs to seamlessly save and share transcriptions and recordings; Personal Safety application for emergencies; Live Caption for real-time captioning, etc.

It runs the Android 10 operating system and the phone is likely to get the Android 11 operating system as soon as it gets released. The device is powered by a 3140 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging technology.

Google Pixel 4a Specifications

Display: 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform; Titan M security chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform; Titan M security chip GPU: Adreno 618 GPU

Adreno 618 GPU RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1

128 GB UFS 2.1 OS: Android 10

Android 10 Rear Camera: 12.2 MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, Dual PD autofocus, OIS, EIS, and 4K video recording at 30fps

12.2 MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, Dual PD autofocus, OIS, EIS, and 4K video recording at 30fps Front Camera: 8 MP with ultra-wide lens and f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with ultra-wide lens and f/2.0 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers, dual microphones

Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers, dual microphones Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2MIMO (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, USB Type-C Gen 1, NFC

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2MIMO (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, USB Type-C Gen 1, NFC Battery: 3140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India