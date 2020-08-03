Google Pixel 4a mid-range smartphone powered by SD730G SoC goes official
After months of delays, Google has today finally launched its latest mid-range smartphone — Google Pixel 4a. Unlike the previous models, this latest device comes in a single variant.
The smartphone features a 5.81-inch OLED display and thankfully, the company has opted for a punch-hole cutout instead of a wide-notch on top of the display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and packs 6 GB of RAM along with 128 GB internal storage.
Coming to the camera configuration, it features a 12 MP AI-powered camera sensor which the company has been using on its flagship devices. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.
Other features on the device include Recorder, which connects with Google Docs to seamlessly save and share transcriptions and recordings; Personal Safety application for emergencies; Live Caption for real-time captioning, etc.
It runs the Android 10 operating system and the phone is likely to get the Android 11 operating system as soon as it gets released. The device is powered by a 3140 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging technology.
Google Pixel 4a is now up for pre-orders in the United States and will go on sale from 20th August. As for its availability in India, the device will go on sale through Flipkart from October this year.
The company has also confirmed Pixel 4a 5G costing $499 and the upcoming Pixel 5, both of which will be launched soon.
Google Pixel 4a Specifications
- Display: 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform; Titan M security chip
- GPU: Adreno 618 GPU
- RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1
- OS: Android 10
- Rear Camera: 12.2 MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, Dual PD autofocus, OIS, EIS, and 4K video recording at 30fps
- Front Camera: 8 MP with ultra-wide lens and f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers, dual microphones
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2MIMO (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, USB Type-C Gen 1, NFC
- Battery: 3140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging
Google Pixel 4a Pricing and Availability
- Price: $349
- Availability: From 20th August