OPPO-backed Realme has today launched its latest smartphone under the V-series in the Chinese market, dubbed as Realme V5. With this, it has become one of the first smartphones to come powered by the newly launched Dimensity 720 chipset.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.7% screen-to-body ratio, and a punch-hole cutout for housing the front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, which comes with support for SA/NSA 5G connectivity. The phone is packed with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back, that includes a 48 MP primary camera sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front side, the phone has a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a P2i coating, making the phone splash resistant.

The smartphone is running Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI on top. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 30W flash charge technology.

The Realme V5 5G comes in three colors — Silver, Green, and Blue. The 6 GB RAM model is priced at 1,499 yuan (~$212) while the 8 GB RAM model costs 1,899 yuan (~$272). The device will go on sale in China from 7th August.

Realme V5 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 1080 × 2400 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

Realme V5 Pricing and Availability