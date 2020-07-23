MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset announced for mid-range 5G smartphones

Earlier this year, MediaTek announced its Dimensity series chipsets with 5G modem and has launched Dimensity 1000, 1000+, 820, and 800 chipsets. Today, the company has announced yet another chipset in the lineup — MediaTek Dimensity 720.

As the name indicates, the Dimensity 720 SoC sits under the Dimensity 800 chipset and is aimed for the mid-range 5G smartphones. The chipset has also introduced the new Dimensity 700-series.

The MediaTek Dimensity 720 comes with four Cortex-A76 cores operating up to 2 GHz and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2 GHz. This configuration is the same as Dimensity 820.

The chipset also comes with MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology uses both network and content awareness intelligence to manage the modem’s operating mode in real-time to extend battery life.

It packs ARM Mali G57 MC3 GPU and supports up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. There’s support for 90Hz display with HDR10+ and MiraVision. In the camera department, it can have 20 MP + 16 MP dual-camera setup or 64 MP single camera sensor with support for AI features powered by APU.

It comes with support for two carrier aggregation (2CC CA), Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and 5G and 4G dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) that promises the best possible connection. It also has optimized always-on virtual assistant support for services such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The MediaTek Dimensity 720 is aimed at global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, North America, and Europe. Unlike other chipsets in the lineup, this one doesn’t come with dedicated gaming-focused features. Smartphones powered by this new chipset should start rolling out in the coming weeks or months.

MediaTek Dimensity 720 Key Features