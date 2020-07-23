Huawei FreeBuds 3i launched in India for Rs 9,990

A couple of months ago, Huawei had launched the FreeBuds 3 true wireless earphones in the Indian market for Rs 12,990. The earphones were first announced at IFA in September last year.

Today, the Chinese giant has launched yet another TWS earphones in the Indian market — Huawei FreeBuds 3i, which as the name indicates, is a budget variant of the FreeBuds 3 launched earlier.

Despite being a budget offering, the earphones come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, which is quite impressive. It features a triple mic setup — two on the outside and one on inside of the ear canal to provide noise cancellation capabilities.

The outer microphones analyze ambient noise while the inner microphones analyze the actual sound reaching the user’s ears. The company claims that the earphones are capable of reducing the noise level by up to 32dB.

They are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers, which the company claims offer authentic and balanced audio with powerful bass. Just like every other offering, this one too has support for touch control for play/pause and call answering.

It can be paired automatically with the pop-up window when the charging case is open. Each earbud is powered by a 37 mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a listening time of 3.5 hours with ANC feature turned On. With the charging case, the battery life gets added by another 14.5 hours.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i comes in two color options — Ceramic White and Carbon Black. Priced at Rs 9,990, it will be available for purchase in India through Amazon from 6th August. As a launch offer, Prime Members who purchase the device on 6th or 7th August will get the Huawei Band 4 worth Rs 3,099 for free.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i Key Features