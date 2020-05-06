Huawei FreeBuds 3i TWS earphones with ANC goes official

After launching the Huawei FreeBuds 3 earphones, the company has now launched the Huawei FreeBuds 3i true wireless earbuds. As the name indicates, it is a budget variant of the FreeBuds 3 but comes with some premium features.

Despite being a budget offering, the earphones come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, which is quite impressive. It features a triple mic setup — two on the outside and one on inside of the ear canal to provide noise cancellation capabilities.

While the outer microphones analyse ambient noise, the inner microphones analyse the actual sound reaching the user’s ears. The company claims that the earphones are capable of reducing the noise level by up to 32dB.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers, claimed to offer authentic and balanced audio with powerful bass. Just like every other offering, this one too has support for touch control for play/pause and call answering.

Further, the earphones can be paired automatically with the pop-up window when the charging case is open. Each earbuds is powered by a 37 mAh battery which is claimed to offer a listening time of 3.5 hours with ANC on. With the charging case, the battery life get added by another 14.5 hours.

The Huawei Freebuds 3i will be available in Europe for a price of €119 which is approximately ₹9,750 while in the UK, it will cost £89.99, about ₹8,450 and are slated to go on sale from next week.