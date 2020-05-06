LG Velvet smartphone’s pricing and availability details revealed

LG has already revealed almost everything related to its upcoming LG Velvet smartphone and the only thing left is the pricing and availability details. Well, the South Korean company has now revealed that information too.

The company has confirmed that the LG Velvet will be sold in South Korea from 15th May for a price of 899,800 won, which is about $734. Before going on sale, the company will be taking pre-orders for the device from 8th May till 14th May.

As for the specifications, it features a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision FHD+ OLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, along with Adreno 620 GPU, having 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The waterdrop camera design on the back of the phone features a 48 MP primary camera sensor, coupled with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front side, the phone has a 16 MP snapper taking care of the selfie needs.

The camera comes with a Voice Out Focus that lets user separate background noise and voice when shooting a video. The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system and is powered by a 4300 mAh battery. It also comes with support for LG Dual Screen and Stylus Pen that the company will sold separately.

The LG Velvet will be available in four color options — Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset. The company is yet to reveal the phone’s availability in other regions but we expect that to happen soon.

LG Velvet Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio OLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620 GPU

8 GB Storage: 128 GB internal; expandable up to 1 TB with microSD card

Android 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with LED flash, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and 5 MP depth sensor

16 MP Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C port Colors: Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset

Pricing and Availability