How to crop videos for Instagram and TikTok [Guide]

Are you creating videos and publishing them right away? If you are still uploading videos to its original state without cropping or editing for the use of Instagram, TikTok, and other apps, then this guide will show you how to crop or edit videos for Instagram and TikTok (as well as other social media apps).

How to crop videos for Instagram and TikTok

Before we get into the tutorial, let me tell you, the Instagram app has some specified formats such as the 1:1 square as well as 4:5 videos (9:16 aspect ratio for IGTV). If your video is not in this format and gets cropped by Instagram, then you can crop them in the above-mentioned aspect ratios with this guide. This gives you control over the video content which gets cropped anyway in the Instagram app, you can optimize it for the app.

Similarly, for TikTok videos, a 9:16 aspect ratio works the most, of the time as it utilizes a full screen of your phone (sometimes 4:5 also works). But if your video recorded is in landscape mode, it turns out that you will see black bars on the top and the bottom. To remove these bars, just edit the video in the 9:16 aspect ratio. And also for other apps, it works kind of same.

To crop the videos for such apps, you need an app called ‘InShots’ which will help you to optimize the videos for these apps.

Get this video editing app on your respective app store, iPhone users can download via App Store and Android users can download it via Google Play store.

The InShots video editing app is made for smartphone users using iPhone and Android. This app lets you quickly edit the videos so that you can upload them to your Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook profiles.

Launch the app and select your video that you want to upload, tap the canvas, and select the ratio you want to set. You can see either full screen with no black bars or bars that are blurred. The blurred option is great, but if you don’t want to keep, you can simply tap the Full option to remove the bars.

Also, check out the other options in the app if you want to edit further things. Once done, tap save and select the format, 1080p, or 720p whichever suits your need. Now it’s time to upload your cropped video.

