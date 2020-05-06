POCO M2 Pro spotted on Xiaomi India website; could get launched soon

POCO recently launched the POCO X2 smartphone in the Indian market and now the company is gearing up to launch its new devices. While the POCO F2 and F2 Pro are making the rounds, it seems that the brand could launch another smartphone.

A smartphone named POCO M2 Pro has been spotted on Xiaomi India’s RF exposure page. The phone, which carries model number M2003J6CI is expected to get launched in the Indian market ahead of the POCO F2 Pro. However, apart from the SAR value of the device, no other details is known.

It is speculated that the POCO M2 Pro smartphone has been exclusively made for the Indian market. Given that the listing refers to the M2 Pro, it’s safe to assume that there will be a standard POCO M2 model as well.

This is an interesting development given that POCO F2 series has been making the rounds since past few weeks. It has also been confirmed that the F2 Pro will be the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro but details about the F2 remains unknown.

It is rumored that the POCO F2 series smartphones will get launched later this month and the pricing of F2 Pro for European market has already been leaked. POCO is already teasing a new device launch in India and now it remains to be seen if it is POCO M-series phone or the much-awaited POCO F2-series.

