Honor X10 5G smartphone confirmed to launch on 20th May

Honor was rumored to launch a smartphone named Honor 10X but it was recently revealed that the company will announce a new X-series of phones with the launch of Honor X10 5G smartphone.

Today, the company has confirmed through its Weibo account that the smartphone will get launched in China on 20th May. Apart from the launch date, the poster doesn’t reveal anything related to the phone.

However, the upcoming Honor X10 5G has already been listed on TENAA, revealing some of its key features and specifications. It will come with 6.63-inch IPS LCD display with a full-screen design as the front-facing snapper is a pop-up module.

As for the camera department, there will be a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 40-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front side, it will feature a 16-megapixel snapper.

The device is expected to be powered by the company’s own Kirin 820 5G SoC. The phone could come powered by Android 10 with EMUI 10 and a 4200 mAh battery along with support for 22.5W fast charging technology. It could get launched as the company’s cheapest 5G smartphone.