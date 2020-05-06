Apple announce virtual WWDC 2020; will kick-off on 22nd June

Apple has announced that the company will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for this year on 22nd June. Instead of having an in-person event, the company has opted for a virtual online-only event.

The company is expected to reveal about the new updates for its operating systems at the event, including the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS 10.16. The company will be putting up all the session videos and related documentation on its website.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said: “WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms. We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”

Along with this, Apple has also announced Swift Student Challenge. Till May 17, student developers from all over the world can submit to the Swift Student Challenge by creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground. The company says that winners will receive an exclusive WWDC20 jacket and pin set.

The change in the WWDC hosting comes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already lead to cancellation or virtualisation of several leading tech events and conferences, including Mobile World Congress 2020, Google I/O 2020, IFA 2020, among others.