POCO F2 Pro pricing gets leaked online; expected to launch later this month

After Xiaomi launched the POCO X2 smartphone in India as a rebranded variant of the Redmi K30, reports started making rounds that the Redmi K30 Pro will be the POCO F2, successor of the POCO F1 smartphone.

But, the brand’s General Manager denied the reports and confirmed that the F2 won’t get launched as a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. Later, it was revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone will get launched as POCO F2 Pro.

Now, pricing details of the POCO F2 Pro smartphone in Portugal has been leaked online. It reveals that the base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at €649 while the top-end model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs €749.

The report further adds that the phone’s pricing in other European regions should be lower than the pricing in Portugal because of the country has ‘private copy fee’. We expect the Indian pricing for the device to be lower than this.

The phone will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 20MP front-facing snapper housed in a pop-up module, a quad-camera with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP super wide-angle lens, a 5 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

It will be running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 user interface and will be powered by a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device also have some minor changes for the Indian market.

