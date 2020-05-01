How to take partial screenshot on realme smartphones [realme UI]

realme smartphones offer a bunch of features which includes the Dark mode, screen recording, OTG connection, three-finger screenshots, and more. However, what if I tell you that you can also take partial screenshots using the three-finger screenshot gesture. Here’s how.

If you are using a realme smartphone and want to take partial screenshots, there’s a way you can take a half screenshot or a portion of the fullscreen screenshot. This works on the realme smartphones with realme UI. Note that the realme smartphones with the ColorOS 6 interface won’t be able to take partial screenshots.

Take partial screenshots on realme smartphones

To take a partial screenshot, make use of the three-finger gesture for taking screenshots, but what you need to do is hold the three-finger on the screen for a second before taking the screenshot.

Now slowly drag your three fingers to the bottom of the screen till the portion you want to save. This way you can drag the three fingers and take partial screenshot easily.

This feature doesn’t require you to turn on any Settings, it is enabled by default and works on the realme UI 1.0 and later versions. You can always enter the Settings -> Convenience Tools -> Gestures & Motions and enable the 3-Finger Screenshot slider in case you somehow disabled it.

