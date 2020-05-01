Meizu 17 to come equipped with third-gen ultra-linear stereo speakers

Meizu has scheduled a launch event on 8th May in China where the company will launch its new Meizu 17 series smartphones. But ahead of the official launch, the company has been teasing some of the key features of the upcoming devices.

The company has today confirmed that the Meizu 17 series will come equipped with third-generation ultra-linear stereo speakers. For those who are unaware, ultra-linear speakers use ultra-dynamic technology which is claimed to offer increased loudness in mid-low frequency, better distortion suppression, and better bass for an overall improved audio playback.

This development comes just a couple of days after the company has revealed that the Meizu 17 Pro smartphone will come equipped with a 3D depth sensor. As for the specifications, the company has confirmed that the Meizu 17 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which powers most of the flagship smartphones launched this year.

The chipset has 5G connectivity support and the phone will also support the next-gen communication technology. The company recently confirmed that the upcoming Meizu 17 Pro will come with a ceramic body. The upcoming flagship smartphone will come Super wireless mCharge technology and is expected to support 40W fast charging.

The smartphone series is also confirmed to feature the faster UFS 3.1 internal storage and thus we expect LPDDR5 RAM. As per the leaks, the phone could feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with punch-hole design. All the devices in the lineup are expected to come running the latest Android 10 operating system along with the company’s own custom user interface on top.

