Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro smartphones set to go on sale in Europe from 8th May

In March, Xiaomi-backed gaming smartphone maker Black Shark launched its next-generation smartphones, dubbed as Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. After being made available in China, both the devices will now be on sale in Europe from 8th May.

The Black Shark 3 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display while the Pro variant comes with a massive 7.1-inch AMOLED display with 3120 x 1440 pixels screen resolution. Both devices have 90 Hz refresh rate and world’s highest touch sampling rate of 270 Hz.

They are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. In the camera department, the smartphones feature a triple-camera setup on the back.

It comes with a 64 MP primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, coupled with a 13 MP 120° ultra wide sensor with f/2.25 sensor and a 5 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for portrait shots. On the front side, it is equipped with a 20 MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

While the Black Shark 3 offers capacitive shoulder buttons, the Pro model comes with shoulder buttons that raise 1.5 mm from the body of the phone when in game mode. The company says that the 21mm-wide buttons can handle more than 300,000 lifts and one million clicks.

Both the phones run the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box. While the standard model is powered by a 4720 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, the Pro variant is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with the same 65W fast charging support.

Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro Specifications