Meizu 17 Pro confirmed to come with 3D depth sensor

Meizu has scheduled a launch event on 8th May in China where the company will launch its new Meizu 17 series smartphones that includes Meizu 17 along with 17 Pro and 17T. Now, ahead of the launch, the company has shared a key camera feature of the Pro variant.

In a new teaser poster, the company has revealed that the Meizu 17 Pro smartphone will come equipped with a 3D depth sensor. Some reports indicate that the 3D depth sensor could be a LiDAR scanner which is used by Apple in its latest iPad Pro model.

As for the specifications, the company has confirmed that the Meizu 17 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which powers most of the flagship smartphones launched this year. The chipset has 5G connectivity support and the phone will also support the next-gen communication technology.

The company recently confirmed that the upcoming Meizu 17 Pro will come with a ceramic body. The phone will come Super wireless mCharge technology and is expected to support 40W fast charging.

The smartphone series is also confirmed to feature the faster UFS 3.1 internal storage and thus we expect LPDDR5 RAM. As per the leaks, the phone could feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with punch-hole design. All the devices in the lineup are expected to come running the latest Android 10 operating system along with the company’s own custom user interface on top.