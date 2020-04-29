OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro – What’s the difference?

OnePlus 8 series has been announced, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the top-of-the-line while the OnePlus 8 is the toned-down variant and an affordable version of the OnePlus 8 Pro. So, which one to choose among the two as far as the features are concerned, we will look at the key differences of both the phones one by one.

1) OnePlus 8 Pro Supports Wireless Charging

OnePlus smartphones are known for their flagship-grade performance and features, however, there are still some features that were missing that you see on the top-of-the-line smartphones, smartphones from Samsung and Apple were consistent in making their devices with wireless charging support. Later HUAWEI and Google Pixel smartphones join the league.

Now, after six generations, OnePlus has finally added the wireless charging support in its 7th generation OnePlus 8 Pro. This is currently the only OnePlus smartphone that supports wireless charging. The wireless charging is rated at 30W which charges 50% under 30 minutes.

The OnePlus 8 is stuck at the traditional wired charging which is the same we saw on the OnePlus 7T, it uses the 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

2) Quad Cameras & Two 48 MP Cameras

If there’s something you want to know about these two smartphones is their camera configuration. The cameras show the biggest difference between these two smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro uses a quad-camera setup while the OnePlus 8 uses a triple-camera setup.

The OnePlus 8 Pro equips two 48 MP cameras (one main lens and one wide-angle lens) while the OnePlus 8 equips only a single 48 MP main lens. The 48 MP main camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro uses a Sony IMX689 sensor while the 48 MP camera on the OnePlus 8 uses a Sony IMX586.

The third camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro is a telephoto lens that optically zooms up to 3X and digitally zooms up to 30X while the telephoto lens on the OnePlus 8 is missing. The fourth camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro uses a Color Filter lens (photochromatic sensor) to generate a surreal Photochrom image. Overall, the OnePlus 8 Pro camera is feature-packed and appears to be performing better than OnePlus 8 camera.

3) OnePlus 8 equips a Full HD+ Instead

The OnePlus 8 features a Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate while the OnePlus 8 Pro equips a Quad HD+ panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. There’s is a major difference here, the display quality is crisp and smooth due to the higher resolution and higher refresh rate. You might want to consider a higher quality display unless you don’t want to spend more money and stick with the standard display.

4) Reverse Wireless Charging

Just like the wireless charging support, this is also something new to the OnePlus smartphones. In addition to the wireless charging, the OnePlus 7 Pro features reverse wireless charging meaning it can charge phones that supports Qi wireless charging. For instance, it can charge the iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20, and others with wireless charging in it.

While the wireless charging on the OnePlus 8 Pro is rated at 30W, the reverse wireless charging only works at 10% i.e. 3W. Even though it charges the devices wirelessly, don’t expect your smartphone to be charged faster, it may sound a gimmick as it doesn’t charge the phone at a faster rate, but only able to keep the phone alive.

On the other side, the OnePlus 8 doesn’t support reverse wireless charging, in fact, it doesn’t even have the wireless charging support. So, no need to explain, if you don’t want the feature, you can stick with the OnePlus 8.

5) 120 Hz is smoother than 90 Hz Display

Last year, OnePlus brought the 90 Hz displays in its OnePlus 7 series smartphones. This time, the company has upgraded its display with a high-quality 120 Hz crisp display with a resolution of Quad HD+. The display on the OnePlus 8 is similar to the one you saw in the previous OnePlus 7 series, you will find a 90 Hz Full HD+ display on the OnePlus 8. So, the OnePlus 8 Pro is significantly better in the display department.

6) IP68 Rating – Dust & Water Resistant

OnePlus finally adds the IP68 certification to the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8. An IP68 rating means the phone can survive dust and water to a certain extent. No other OnePlus phones in their previous series could provide an IP rating, however, this time, OnePlus has added it to its two new smartphones.

But what’s the difference here? Although both the phones come with an IP68 rating, the OnePlus 8 is limited to Verizon and T-Mobile only in the US. The rest of the models, don’t offer any official IP rating. Hence, the OnePlus 8 Pro emerges with a plus one with its waterproof feature without any country limitations.

Verdict – Which one to choose?

Comparing both the phones, more significant differences lie in the extra features available, the OnePlus 8 Pro is ahead in terms of features. There are a handful of reasons why you need to choose the OnePlus 8 Pro over the OnePlus 8. If you can live without the wireless charging, the IP68 water-resistant design, and a high-quality 120 Hz crisp display, the OnePlus 8 is ideal. However, users who love these premium features won’t mind going with the OnePlus 8 Pro. Overall, these features were certainly not available in their previous OnePlus series, the OnePlus 8 Pro is worth for its features.