Amazon Pay Later instant credit service launched in India

Amid the nationwide lockdown in the country, Amazon India has launched its own credit service called Amazon Pay Later. However, it’s not an entirely new service but seems like an evolution of the Amazon Pay EMI service that was launched in 2018.

The Amazon Pay Later is now offering instant zero-interest credit on any of the products listed on the e-commerce website. Along with that, the company is also offering the service to buy groceries and pay utility bills during the lockdown, helping to better manage spending.

For this service, the company has partnered with Capital Float and users can get instant credit of up to ₹20,000. The minimum eligible amount to opt for Amazon Pay Later is ₹1 and can go up to ₹60,000. However, there’s a maximum purchase limit of ₹10,000 on this option.

You also have an option to make the purchase using Amazon Pay Later and then split the payment into EMIs, ranging from 3 months to 12 months. Here are the eligibility criteria to be eligible for the Amazon Pay Later service.