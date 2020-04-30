WhatsApp group calling feature with up to 8 people is now available

WhatsApp recently confirmed that it will increase the limit of people to eight for group calling amid the coronavirus lockdown. Well, now the company is now rolling out group video and voice chats for up to eight people across both iOS and Android.

After releasing the update for iOS users a few hours ago, the company has now started releasing this new update for the Android users through Google Play Store.

Do note that in order for the increased group calling limit feature to work, the people whom you are inviting to join the call also need to be running the latest version of WhatsApp on their respective smartphones.

The feature comes with full end-to-end encryption, doubling the previous limit to just four people on a video or audio call. This seems to be aimed at making it easier for you to stay in touch with friends and family members during the COVID-19 lockdown.

You can download the latest version of WhatsApp from Google Play Store by clicking here and for iOS users, head over to this link.