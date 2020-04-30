Vivo G1 5G smartphone passed through TENAA revealing key specs

Vivo is reportedly working on a new G-series smartphones which will offer premium mid-range devices. As per the latest report coming from China, the first phone in the lineup will be Vivo G1 5G and will be launched next month.

Now, the smartphone has passed through TENAA certification which reveals some key details about the upcoming device. It is said to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor but the exact chipset variant remains unnamed but we expect it to be the Samsung Exynos 980 — the same chipset that powers the Vivo S6 5G.

As for the optics, the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two sensors of 2 MP. On the front, it is said to offer a 32 MP selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop notch.

We expect the phone to run the latest Android 10 operating system with the FunTouch OS 10 on top. It is said to be powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. To know more about the phone, including its launch date, we’ll have to wait for a few more days.