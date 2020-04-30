Top 5 Smartphones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC [Year 2020]

The year 2020 has been started and it’s over 3 months we’ve seen a lot of smartphones, but when we talk about the Androids flagships, what comes into the mind is the power. If not all, most Android smartphones are equipped with the Qualcomm chips, preferably flagships with the latest Snapdragon. Here are the top 5 flagship smartphones in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

1) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S20 series flagship smartphones that include the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the top among all. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features the Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 865 SoC, however, the Snapdragon 865 is only available in the US, the global variant is powered by Qualcomm’s counterpart Exynos 990.

While the Galaxy S20 Ultra seems to be the most powerful Android device in terms of performance, it’s more of an all-rounder smartphone, it’s not just the specs. Aside from the high-end specs – 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB storage, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also flaunts a stunning 120Hz QuadHD+ display, supports 5G network, and can record up to 8K videos with its 108 MP Quad-Camera setup.

The 108 MP camera features a new periscope-style telephoto lens that can achieve up to 10X hybrid optical zoom and a maximum 100X ‘Super Resolution Zoom’. With its 45W fast charging, it delivers one of the fastest charging technologies in the world. Know more about the fastest charging smartphones here.

2) OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro is recently launched in India and it also packs the fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. OnePlus smartphones are a series of flagship phones with beefy specs, that’s what the company is known for, ‘Power’. You won’t be dissatisfied with the performance of OnePlus smartphones, they are quite strong and compelling when it comes to specs.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is their current top-of-the-line smartphone with great specs, the OnePlus 7 Pro, with Snapdragon 865 paired with 12 GB RAM, is currently one of the fastest smartphones in the World. The OnePlus 8 is another smartphone with toned-down features for a lesser price, the specs remain the same.

Other known features of the OnePlus 8 Pro is the Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A) fast charging that can charge the phone 50% in 22 minutes. The price starts at Rs 54,999 while the price in the US is $899.

3) realme X50 Pro

realme has been around for some time in the smartphone industry but it has impressed us with its amazing devices. Before the launch of the realme X50 Pro 5G, the realme X2 Pro was the recent flagship with Snapdragon 855+ facing the OnePlus 7T competition. Now the company has its most powerful flagship ever, the realme X50 Pro 5G utilizing the Snapdragon 865 coupled with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Being a powerhouse, there’s plenty of features on the phone to deal with, the 64 MP Quad Cameras, the 90 Hz Super AMOLED display, and it’s amazing fast charging technology called the SuperDart Flash Charge. Using its 65W SuperDart Flash Charge fast charging, the phone charges in no time, 100% in just 35 minutes.

So far, the price for the realme X50 Pro starts at Rs 37,999 in India and goes up to Rs 44,999 for its top variant i.e. 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

4) iQOO 3 5G

vivo’s subsidiary, iQOO has debuted its flagship in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and aside from the powerful chip, the iQOO 3 packs a punch. The iQOO 3 is meant for power users, especially if you are a gamer.

The iQOO 3 is a 5G smartphone with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB fast UFS storage. Combined with the gaming features – Monster Touch Buttons (pressure-sensitive touch buttons), Game Space UI, and Ultra Game Mode, the iQOO 3 smartphone is ideal for gamers.

Moreover, it features a full-screen punch hole camera design, 48 MP quad cameras, a 55W Flash Charge 2.0 superfast charging, and L-shaped USB and earphone cables for uninterrupted gaming experience better.

5) Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

The Redmi K30 Pro is yet another flagship to feature the Snapdragon 865 and it’s been offering a great value overall to its users. The Redmi K30 Pro provides the best performance (Snapdragon 865) at a pocket-friendly price. The specs include the powerful Snapdragon 865 with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB storage.

The predecessor, Redmi K20 Pro equipped with the Snapdragon 855, is available at Rs 25k price tag. The Redmi K30 Pro is yet to launch in India, so, it is expected that it will be priced similarly or somewhere between Rs 25K and Rs 30K.

Other phones with Snapdragon 865 include Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Motorola Edge+, Black Shark 3 Pro, ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G, OPPO Ace2, and others. These smartphones haven’t been launched in India yet.