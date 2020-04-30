Google Meet video conferencing tool is now available for free to everyone

Google has announced that it s making its Google Meet video meeting platform free for everyone to use. The tool, meant for business users, directly competes against the likes of Zoom.

Till now, users could participate in a Meet call without being a paid user but the same user needed to be a G Suite account holder to make the call. Earlier, the platform was made free to use till 30th September.

The company recently rebranded Hangouts Meet to Google Meet and had also announced that it is extending its premium video chat features for schools and other organisations through 30th September.

Previously, the company had announced that the premium features for the Google Meet would be available to all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers through 1st July 2020. The features include the ability for up to 250 participants to join a call, live stream support for up to 100,000 viewers and the ability to record and save calls.

The company is opening up access to Meet to free users gradually, starting next week. So, it may take a few weeks before everybody has access to it. After September, free accounts will be limited to meetings that don’t run longer than 60 minutes.