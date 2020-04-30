Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 goes official; features Helio G80 SoC and quad-camera setup

By Jeet

After launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones in the Indian market, Xiaomi-backed Redmi has today launched a new model in the same lineup — the Redmi Note 9 for the global markets.

Redmi-Note-9

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, coupled with 3 GB and 4 GB RAM.

It packs 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage, depending on the model, and also comes with a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection.

As for the camera setup, the smartphone features a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, the device has a 13 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 on top and is powered by a 5020 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

  • Display: 6.53-inch (2340  × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • CPU: MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor
  • GPU: Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
  • RAM: 3/4 GB LPPDDR4x RAM
  • Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1; expandable up to 512 GB with microSD
  • OS: Android 10 with MIUI 11
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP rear cameras with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor
  • Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.25 aperture
  • Others: Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating)
  • Connectivity Options: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC (optional), and USB Type-C port
  • Colors: Forest Green, Polar White and Midnight Grey
  • Battery: 5020 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability

  • Price of 3 GB RAM model: $199
  • Price of 3 GB RAM model: $249
  • Availability: TBA