Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 goes official; features Helio G80 SoC and quad-camera setup

After launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones in the Indian market, Xiaomi-backed Redmi has today launched a new model in the same lineup — the Redmi Note 9 for the global markets.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, coupled with 3 GB and 4 GB RAM.

It packs 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage, depending on the model, and also comes with a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection.

As for the camera setup, the smartphone features a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, the device has a 13 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 on top and is powered by a 5020 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor GPU: Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU RAM: 3/4 GB LPPDDR4x RAM

3/4 GB LPPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1; expandable up to 512 GB with microSD

64/128 GB UFS 2.1; expandable up to 512 GB with microSD OS: Android 10 with MIUI 11

Android 10 with MIUI 11 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear cameras with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor

48 MP rear cameras with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.25 aperture

13 MP with f/2.25 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating) Connectivity Options: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC (optional), and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC (optional), and USB Type-C port Colors: Forest Green, Polar White and Midnight Grey

Forest Green, Polar White and Midnight Grey Battery: 5020 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability