Xiaomi confirmed to launch Mi Note 10 Lite on 30th April

Xiaomi scheduled a launch event for the European market on 30th April and the poster for the same confirmed that the company will launch Redmi Note 9 series smartphone. Later, it was reported that the company could also announce Mi Note 10 Lite smartphone at the same event.

Now, a listing on Mi Community reveals that the Mi Note 10 Lite will indeed get launched along with the Redmi Note 9 series phone on April 30th.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is expected to arrive with 6.47-inch full HD+ OLED display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The quad-camera setup on the back is expected to feature a a 64-megapixel main shooter, a pair of 8-mgeapixe lenses, a 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera lens.

The device should be powered by a 5260 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It is also said to come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage but we also expect other memory variants. It seems that the phone will come in three colors — Black, White, and Purple.

