OnePlus Z 5G smartphone could get launched in July

After launching the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro flagship smartphones, the company is now gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone by the name of OnePlus Z. While the phone was expected to go official along with the OnePlus 8 series, it didn’t happen.

Now, a new report claims that the OnePlus Z smartphone will be officially launched in July this year. Along with this information, a render of the upcoming device has also surfaced online, showcasing what we can expect in terms of design.

The device features a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera in the middle of the display, similar to the OnePlus 8 series phones. Earlier render shows that the phone has a triple-camera setup on the back where sensors are placed on a rectangular module in the top-left corner.

As per the reports, the device could come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G chipset. If this turns out to be true, then this will be the first smartphone from OnePlus to come powered by a MediaTek processor.

The phone could be launched as a successor to the OnePlus X which was the company’s first budget offering. It should be interesting to see how the company places this upcoming smartphone and what it plans to offer. We expect to know more about the device in the coming weeks.

