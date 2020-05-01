JioMeet video conferencing application to soon get launched

Reliance Jio has created a catalogue of applications, from movies to music streaming, and payments to online shopping. The company has now announced that it will soon add yet another application to its portfolio — JioMeet.

As the name indicates, the upcoming JioMeet application is aimed towards hosting meetings or video conferences and is set to take on the likes of Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Team, and Facebook Messenger Rooms, among others.

The company reveals that JioMeet is a video conferencing-cum-collaborative app. It lets user sign in with OTP alongside the usual email sign-in process, and also allows users to join a meeting as a guest. OTP based logged in users can also invite participants using share link.

It supports up to 5 people in free plan while the Business plan expands support up to 100 people. The company adds that host controls, allowing disconnection of selective participants, control participants’ audio and video feeds, etc.

The JioMeet application was recently spotted on Google Play Store, however the listing has been removed right now. The tool will soon be available for Android as well as iOS users, along with Windows and Mac app and Outlook plugin.