OnePlus Z 5G to reportedly come powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC

After launching the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro flagship smartphones, the company is now gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone by the name of OnePlus Z. While the phone was expected to go official along with the OnePlus 8 series, it didn’t happen.

Recently, a new report surfaced online which claimed that the OnePlus Z 5G smartphone will get launched in July this year. Along with that, it was also said that the phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000L SoC.

However, a latest leak related to the smartphone claims that the phone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and not the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L as rumoured earlier. We expect to know more about the phone in the coming weeks.

A recently leaked render of the upcoming OnePlus Z showcases that it features a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera in the middle of the display, similar to the OnePlus 8 series phones. On the back, the phone comes with a triple-camera setup where the sensors are placed on a rectangular module in the top-left corner.

The OnePlus Z 5G is expected to get launched as a successor to the OnePlus X which was the company’s first budget offering. It should be interesting to see how the company places this upcoming smartphone in terms of pricing and what it plans to offer as features.

Source