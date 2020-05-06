Xiaomi teases Mi TV Stick launch in India on 8th May

Xiaomi has confirmed to launch the Mi 10 flagship smartphone in the Indian market on 8th May through an online event. Recently, the company confirmed that it will also launch a true wireless earphones at the same launch event.

Now, the company has teased the third product that will be launched at the same event. The teaser reveals that Xiaomi will be launching Mi TV Stick or Mi Box in the Indian market.

Imagine watching all that amazing content on #Internet on your TV.

Imagine turning your TV into a #SmartTV.😎 Mi fans, we're launching one more device with #Mi10 on May 8. Leave your guesses in comments. Tag your friends who need to turn their TV into a Smart TV. pic.twitter.com/MtvmRQQUDh — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 6, 2020

Xiaomi not only sells its Smart TVs in the Indian market but is also leading the market. The Mi TV Box from the company, which have been quite popular in China and are also sold officially in the United States. But, the Mi TV Box is yet to debut in the Indian market.

Given that the last internal version of the Mi TV Box was launched in 2018 in the form of Mi Box S, it seems unlikely that the company will launch that model in India. So, we are expecting something new to get launched, most probably Mi TV Stick.

The Mi TV Stick was recently leaked by tipster Sudhanshu on Twitter and was revealed that it could go on sale in Europe later this month. But it seems that the device will first debut in the Indian market.