Xiaomi to launch its TWS Earphones in India on 8th May

Xiaomi has today confirmed that along with launching the Mi 10 smartphone in the Indian market on 8th May, the company will also launch its true wireless earbuds. We don’t know yet which TWS earphones will get launched as the teaser image just shows TWS earphones with a case.

The company had launched Mi AirDots Pro 2 in China last year which comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and LDHC Hi-Res audio codec which is low-latency and high-definition audio codecs. Earlier this year in March, Xiaomi launched its Mi True Wireless Earphones.

Recently, the company also launched Mi AirDots Pro 2s with improved Bluetooth chip and more stable connection, low latency, and wireless charging. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 (LDHC/SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices.

More features of the true wireless earbuds include 14.2mm drivers, Touch controls for volume and track change, Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control, Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection and more.

The company will be revealing more details about the earphones, including its pricing and availability at the launch event on 8th May.