Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship smartphone set to launch in India on 8th May

After Manu Kumar Jain teased the arrival of the Mi 10 flagship smartphone in the Indian market, the company has now confirmed that the smartphone will be officially launched on 8th May. The launch event will take place online and details of the same will be shared later.

For those who are unaware, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were launched in China in February and the devices were launched globally in March, along with the Mi 10 Lite. The Mi 10 was initially set to launch in India on 31st March but the event was cancelled as India went under lockdown amid COVID-19.

As for the pricing, Xiaomi VP and Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain had previously revealed that the pricing model for the smartphone will be different compared to the Chinese pricing because of several factors, including direct import duty, GST, and depreciating rupee.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the phone has a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring 108 MP primary sensor. On the front side, there’s a 20 MP selfies camera. The device is powered by a 4780 mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

Source