Upcoming LG Velvet 5G smartphone leaks in a hands-on video

In a few more days, LG will be taking the wraps off its upcoming LG Velvet 5G smartphone which features an all-new design language from the company. Ahead of the launch, the device has been leaked online through hands-on video and images.

The smartphone features symmetrical front and back curves and come with a raindrop-like camera array. For the triple camera setup, the lens cutout size keeps decreasing, moving from top to bottom. It also has an LED flash included in the design for the effect.

As for the specs, the company has already revealed everything about the smartphone. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with Snapdragon X52 modem for 5G connectivity.

It is expected to come packed with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. On the back, the phone features a triple-camera setup that includes a 48 MP main sensor + 8 MP wide-angle lens + 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone will be running the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and will be powered by a 4300 mAh battery. It remains to be seen what standard of fast charging technology does this phone support.

The LG Velvet will be offered in four color options — Black, Green, Red, and White with pearlescent finish. As for the pricing, the device is expected to be priced between $500 to $700 and is likely to first go on sale in South Korea.

LG Velvet Specifications