Meizu GaN Charger to get launched along with Meizu 17 series on 8th May

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu is all set to launch its Meizy 17 series of smartphones in its home country on 8th May. Now, it has been revealed that along with the Meizu 17, 17 Pro, and 17T phones, the company will also launched Meizu GaN Charger.

The Meizu GaN Charger seems to have three ports and a foldable plug. The poster for this product shared by the company has not revealed any more details. However, it is expected to have higher capacity than what the company’s flagship phones will support.

This product is expected to be different from the one that the company has confirmed will come in the box with the Meizu 17 series smartphones. The in-box charger will operate at a maximum rate of 30W to charge the 4500 mAh battery.

GaN Chargers aka Gallium Nitride Chargers are becoming quite popular since last year and various smartphone makers like Realme, OPPO, and Nubia are bundling them in-box with their phones such as OPPO Reno Ace, Realme X50 Pro 5G, and Nubia Red Magic 5G.

Along with that, companies like Xiaomi and Huawei have also launched their standalone GaN chargers which are now available for purchase. With the launch of Meizu GaN Charger in a few days, the company will also join the list.

The advantage of GaN Charger is that it is physically smaller than current chargers as gallium nitride chargers don’t require as many components as silicon chargers. It is also more more efficient at transferring current and loses less energy to heat.